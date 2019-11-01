Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church,
New Britain, CT
More Obituaries for Regina Walas
Regina Walas


1934 - 2019
Regina Walas Obituary
Regina Walas, age 84, of Plainville, beloved wife to the late Joseph Walas entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Born in Poland on December 7, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Franciszka (Koniecgna) Prejs. Regina was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in New Britain for many years. Her greatest pride and joy were her grandchildren, who always made her smile. Regina is survived by her children; Chester (Julia) Massolin-Walas, Stanley (Natalie) Walas, Krystyna (Philip) Cefaratti, Jozef (Elizabeth) Walas, grandchildren; Lisa Greene, Richard Walas, Jr., Jessica (Jose) Lugo, Thomas Cefaratti, great-grandchildren; Daniel, Casey, Aaron, Isabella, Zan, Elitzia, Jackson and Cassima. In addition to her husband, Regina was predeceased by her son Richard Walas, Sr., two sisters Gertrude and Maria, and several nieces and nephews The hours for visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Avenue, New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:30 am in Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 9:00 am. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2019
