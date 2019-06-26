Gorham, ME - Reginald "Reggie" Bates Christensen, 86, died peacefully on Sunday June 23, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, ME with his family at his side holding his hands. He was born October 10, 1932, in Westbrook, Maine, son of Harold and Glenna (Keller) Christensen. Reggie grew up in Westbrook, ME and was a 1951 graduate of Westbrook High School. He attended the University of Maine and the University of Hartford, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering. Reggie enjoyed a 35-year career at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, East Hartford, CT retiring in 1991. Reggie had a passion for the outdoors and with his father Harold, family and friends, built a camp on Mooselookmeguntic Lake in the Rangeley Lakes Region of Maine. There he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and summer vacations with his family for over 30 years. Reggie also had a love for dogs, especially his Labrador Retrievers Brandy and Casey. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Marlene (Siivonen) Christensen; children, Gail McGrath and her husband Tom of Columbia, CT, Scott Christensen of Manchester, CT, and Lisa Christensen and her partner Janet Sisson of Middletown, CT; grandchildren, Christopher McGrath and Erin McGrath; sister, Cleo Sherman and her husband Bill; brother in-law, John Siivonen and his wife Gail; nieces, Kristin Kent and her husband Randon, Laurin Rowand and her husband Chad, and Joyce Perrey her husband Tom and their daughter Hilary; nephew, Jeffrey Lowell his wife Kim and their son Mike. Reggie is survived by his special cousins in Canada, Bob Christensen and Marlene Gibbs, along with extended family members and many friends. Reggie's family would like to thank the staff of Seaside Skilled Rehabilitation Center and the staff of Hospice of Southern Maine and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their care and compassion. A memorial service will be held 11:00am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 612 Main Street, Westbrook, Maine. A private burial will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Gorham. Those wishing to remember Reggie may make donations in his name at mainelabrescue.com or [email protected] To express condolences or to participate in Reggie's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary