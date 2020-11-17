Reginald Richard, 87, of West Hartford, beloved husband of 61 years to Rose May (Soucy) Richard, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. Born in Ste. Anne De Kent N.B., Canada, son of the late Cliff and Emma (Maillett) Richard, he came to USA in 1957 where he met his Canadian wife in Hartford, CT. Reginald worked as a machinist until he was 75 years old. He built a log cabin from a kit with family and friends in Otis, MA., and it was a country escape enjoyed for many years. Reginald was a proud member of the Canadian Army and Knights of Columbus. He loved his faith. Shortly before he left us he said "I'll see you some day in Heaven, I have lived a very long good life, I did the best I knew how". Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Paul Richard and David Richard and his wife Rose; three grandchildren, Matthew, Eric, Justin and step grandchildren, Amanda and Jacob; Matthew's mother, Vickie; a special nephew, Andre and his wife Cecile. He also leaves the Soucy Family, Theresa Richard of B.C. Canada, and Marianna Richard Cocagne of N.B, Canada. He was predeceased by a dear son, Jim; his brothers, Albert, Joseph, Alonzo, Aquila, Emile, Edeouard and sisters, Laurette, Marie, Frida and Margaret. A special thank you to the Hospice Team from Hartford Health Care for all of their support. Calling hours will be Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home from 9:00 am to 10:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 am St. Brigid Church, 1088 New Britain Ave. West Hartford, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donate to EWTN Religious Catalogue, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210-2164 or ORTV, 15 Peach Orchard Rd, Prospect, CT 06712. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com