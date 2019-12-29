Hartford Courant Obituaries
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Hartford, CT
View Map
Reinaldo Augusto Amaral


1928 - 2019
Reinaldo Augusto Amaral Obituary
Reinaldo Augusto Amaral, 91 beloved husband of Maria Albina Maciel Amaral for 64 years, passed away peacefully on Monday December 23, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was born on April 16, 1928 in Souto, Penedono Portugal, the son of the late Arcanjo DeJesus Amaral and Maria dos Prazeres Bastos. He was pre-deceased by two brothers and six sisters. Reinaldo, immigrated to the United States in 1966 with his wife for the pursuit of a better life. There Reinaldo, worked for several companies as a painter, enjoyed spending his free time with his family, gardening and making homemade wine. Once retired, he loved to spend his lengthy summers in his beloved house in Coura de Seixas, Portugal. Besides his wife, Reinaldo is survived by his son Reinaldo and his wife Susan of Newington and his pride joy, his grandchildren, Christian and Liliana. Also left to remember Reinaldo are his sister-in-law Elvira DaCosta, his godson Manuel Ribeiro and numerous nieces and nephews. His family would like to give a special thanks to Clara Oliveira who provided care to Reinaldo over the last six years. A special thanks to his niece Manuela Aguiar who was always there for the family to provide assistance, especially in Reinaldo's last days. Thank you to the staff at Visiting Angels and Vitas Healthcare for their continued help and services in the last few months Funeral procession will be Thursday,(January 2,), at 10:30 pm from the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Burial will follow in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Calling hours will be prior to the funeral procession from 9:00 am to 10:30 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Community Center, 1 Fatima Square Hartford CT, 06106 or the Portuguese Club of Hartford 730 North Mountain Road in Newington, CT 06111 in Reinaldo's name. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 29, 2019
