Rejeanne (Lebreque) Surprenant
Rejeanne (Labrecque) Surprenant, 90, of Plantsville, widow of Robert J. Surprenant, passed away Tuesday (Sept 22, 2020) at her home. Born in Black Lake, Quebec, Canada, she was a former New Britain resident, moving to Plantsville in 1980. Rejeanne worked in the Surgical Packing Department at New Britain General Hospital for 26 years, retiring in 1995. She was a former member of St. Joseph Church of Divine Providence Parish in New Britain. Surviving is a son, Mark Surprenant of Plantsville; a daughter, Francine Richardson of Cincinnati, OH; two grandchildren, Andrew Richardson of Madison, NJ and Lauren Osenar and her husband Mike of Cincinnati, OH; several nieces and nephews. Rejeanne was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters. Calling hours are Monday (September 28, 2020) 9 to 11 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain, with a service to follow at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at wwwcarlsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 24, 2020.
September 24, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
