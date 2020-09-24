Rejeanne (Labrecque) Surprenant, 90, of Plantsville, widow of Robert J. Surprenant, passed away Tuesday (Sept 22, 2020) at her home. Born in Black Lake, Quebec, Canada, she was a former New Britain resident, moving to Plantsville in 1980. Rejeanne worked in the Surgical Packing Department at New Britain General Hospital for 26 years, retiring in 1995. She was a former member of St. Joseph Church of Divine Providence Parish in New Britain. Surviving is a son, Mark Surprenant of Plantsville; a daughter, Francine Richardson of Cincinnati, OH; two grandchildren, Andrew Richardson of Madison, NJ and Lauren Osenar and her husband Mike of Cincinnati, OH; several nieces and nephews. Rejeanne was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters. Calling hours are Monday (September 28, 2020) 9 to 11 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain, with a service to follow at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at wwwcarlsonfuneralhome.com