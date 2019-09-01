Home

Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Rella White
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
544 Prospect St
Wethersfield, CT
Rella P. White


1932 - 2019
Rella P. White Obituary
Rella P. (Coulombe) White, 87, beloved wife of Joseph L. White, Jr., died peacefully, with her family by her bedside, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital . Born March 24, 1932, in Fort Kent, ME, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Hedwidge (Daigle) Coulombe, whom she made her home with and took care of for 40+ years. Prior to raising her family, she was employed at the Royal Typewriter Co., Billings and Spencer Mfg., and Stanadyne. She was a communicant of the Church of the Incarnation and a member of the Incarnation Women's Club. Rella especially enjoyed cooking different dishes for her family and loved going to the mall to shop. Besides her husband Joseph, Rella leaves behind her beloved son John P. White, the "apple of her eye", of Wethersfield and her brother J. Clarence Coulombe, Madawaska, ME. She also leaves behind many cousins, among them Flo Flechner of Middletown, several nieces and nephews and her loving dog Ginger. Rella was predeceased by her three sisters Lillian Chasse, Rilda Caruso and Elise Woschnik and her brother Bernard Coulombe. The funeral service will begin 9 AM on Wednesday, September 4, at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpke, Wethersfield, followed by a memorial Mass of Christian Burial, 10 AM at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St, Wethersfield. Entombment will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, September 3, from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 1, 2019
