Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
8:30 AM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Remigiusz Martula
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Remigiusz K. Martula


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Remigiusz K. Martula Obituary
On Thursday, September 5, 2019, Remigiusz K. Martula, 42, was called to eternal life. Born in Poland on October7, 1976, he was the son of Stanislaw & Stanislawa (Krach) Martula. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved wife Anna (Nega) Martula, his children Nicole, Michelle, and Michael, his siblings Michal, Anka, and Oktavia, and many dear friends. His life and funeral will be celebrated on Monday, September 9, at 8:30 AM from Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St, New Britain, with a 9:30 AM Liturgy of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church. Rites of Committal will follow the Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to call for visitation on Sunday from 2:00 until 5:00 PM at Burritt Hill. To share a memory or words of comfort with his family please visit us online at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Remigiusz's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now