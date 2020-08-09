Rena (Vilma) R. (DeSimone) Borelli, formerly of Sibley Avenue, died Friday, August 7, 2020 after a long illness. She will be deeply missed by her children Susan (Stephen) Morawski of Russell, MA, Peter (Cheryl) Borelli of Edmond, OK, Michael (Deborah) Borelli of West Springfield, MA, Nancy (David) Arruda of Colchester, CT, and John (Marcy) Borelli of Carrollton, TX, her six grandchildren, including Anthony (Joanna) Borelli of Norman, OK; Joseph Borelli of Oklahoma City, OK, Andrew Borelli of Middlebury VT, Cara Borelli /Elya Dreyzin of Castleton on Hudson, NY, Sean Claffey of Tacoma, WA and Emily Claffey of Colchester, CT; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Rena was born in Springfield to Antoinette (DeFilippi) and A. James DeSimone. She attended local schools and after graduation from the High School of Commerce, worked as a secretary for several local law firms. In 1953 she married the love of her life, John R. Borelli, and gave up her career to raise their children. Rena was a talented seamstress and knitter, and dessert- maker extraordinaire. She shared her commitment to family, love of reading, and dry sense of humor with her children. Rena was a long-time communicant of the former St Ann's parish in West Springfield and served as secretary of the Ladies' Sodality. A strong believer in giving back, she volunteered at the former Our Lady of Mt Carmel Elementary School and Mercy Hospital in Springfield, the Holyoke Children's Museum, and the Big E in West Springfield. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her sister Rita Bondioli and her brother Robert DeSimone. All services will be private. The family requests that donations in Rena's memory be made to the West Springfield Public Library, 200 Park Street, West Springfield, MA 01089. Curran-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements. For more information or to make online condolences please go to curranjones.com
