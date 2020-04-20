|
|
On Friday, April 17, 2020. Ronaldo Ferrari, loving husband and father of two children Eloi Ferrari and Natalia Zitto Ferrari, passed away at the age of 42 from COVID-19. Ronaldo was born on November 17, 1977 in Santa Catarina, Brazil to Marli and Valmir Ferrari. On October 29, 2011, he married the love of his life Cristina De Souza. Ronaldo had a passion for surfing and playing pool. He also loved to visit his friends at local restaurants and bars. He was also an avid music lover and enjoyed listening to techno, reggae music and loved to cook. Ronaldo was a young healthy guy who took care of himself through out this pandemic but unfortunately, succumbed to the illness. Ronaldo and his family would like for the public to please wear masks and practice social distancing it could save your life do not take any chances.Ronald was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife Cristina, his children, Eloi, Natalia, his step daughter Thais and his son in law Jonatan Da Cunha. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 21st,2020 for close family and friends. We will record the service on Ronaldo's facebook live. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 20, 2020