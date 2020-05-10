Renaldo "Punkles" Victoria, Jr., 75, entered into eternal rest on April 29, 2020. Born June 20, 1944 in Hartford, CT to Renaldo Victoria and Frances (Banton) Victoria; Renaldo graduated from Bulkeley High School and received his Bachelors in Art from UCLA. Renaldo later served in the U. S. Army and honorably discharged in July 1966. After returning from the Army, Renaldo began his professional LightWeight Boxing Career out of Pittsfield, MA; achieving the New England WelterWeight Title in 1967 and 1968 and the New England Middleweight Title in 1968. Renaldo had 24 bouts from 1966 to 1974 ending with a career record of 18 wins, 5 Loses and 1 Draw. Renaldo was a life-long member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Hartford, CT. Whenever Renaldo returned to Hartford, he returned to Shiloh. Through the Army, Boxing, Family, Church and other endeavors in life, Renaldo was fortunate to travel the Globe. Renaldo was able to further explore his inner talents and allow the world to see his creative mind through various paintings, drawings and written expression. Renaldo won several awards in the category of Graphic Arts in 2007-2010. Renaldo also enjoyed R&B, Jazz and Motown Music, as well as African Rhythms; learning to play the African Drums. He was preceded in death by his parents and leaves to cherish his memory his son, Jahi Kweli; daughter, Ingrid Victoria; grandchildren, Art and Derek Gist and Khalil Kweli; brother, George Evans; sister, Paulette McCarthy; family advocates, Brittany Strums, Ambriel Newman and Charles Crawford, III, girlfriend, Diane and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Live Streamed Service will take place on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2:00P.M. Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Victoria family, please visit www.hkhfuneralsservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.