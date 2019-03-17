Home

Renate Crocket Obituary
Renate (Hub) Crocket, 72, of New Britain, beloved wife of James Jefferson "Jeff" Crocket, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her home. She was born June 19, 1946 in Idar Oberstein, Germany, daughter of the late Robert Herbert and Hedwig (Hohlreiter) Hub. Mrs. Crocket was a CNA at Jefferson House in Newington, where she loved her patients and spent her life assisting others. Renate enjoyed UCONN Women's Basketball and politics. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children, Steven Nazaroff of Anchorage, AK, James J. Crocket, Jr. of Burbank, CA and Jill Michon of Holyoke, MA; her grandchildren, Josie and Alexi Crocket, Ulysses Nazaroff and Oliver, Noah, Anakin and James Michon; her great grandson, Cassius Nazaroff; her brother Norbert and sister Maryanne and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Jefferson House, 1 John H. Stewart Drive, Newington CT 06111. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Renate's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019
