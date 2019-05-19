Resources More Obituaries for Rene Morache Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rene H. Morache

Obituary Condolences Flowers Rene Henry Morache, 75, died peacefully May 6, 2019 at Piedmont Fayette Hospital in Fayetteville GA after a battle with lung cancer. He was born in Holyoke MA October 3, 1943, son of the late Rene and Stella (Archambault) Morache. Raised in Chicopee MA, Rene was a graduate of Chicopee High School, Class of 1961. He attended Providence College in Providence RI, graduating in June 1965 with a bachelor's in political science. He married his high school sweetheart Diana Joan Murdza that August and was a devoted husband until her untimely passing in 2009.Rene spent his professional life teaching, starting at Sweeny School in Chicopee MA and later teaching at Bellamy Middle School. After 20 years in Chicopee, he and Diana moved to Bristol CT where he spent the remainder of his career at St Paul Catholic High School. There he not only taught history and government, but also led the history department and served as senior class adviser. Never satisfied with merely communicating knowledge, he strived to teach life, sharing the wisdom of his years and kind advice with students. At home, which was filled with books and creative pursuits, he was a kind and generous father. He and Diana always encouraged their sons' creativity and self-expression, even if they sometimes didn't understand it. His kindness, discernment and love of learning lives on in his descendants, and within the many students whose lives he touched.In retirement, Rene remained an avid reader and follower of current events. He offered a balanced point of view in the many spirited conversations about politics and world events that he had with family and friends. Following Diana's passing, he relocated to Georgia to be close to his son Brian, who cared for him at home until the end, returning the love and compassion that Rene gave his family for so many decades.Rene is survived by his sons Robert F. Morache of Ithaca NY, Brian D. Morache and his wife Mary Morache of McDonough GA, and his "adopted" daughter Raven Turquoise Moon of New Haven CT. He recently welcomed a new grandson, Brian and Mary's son Pierre, and was blessed in his life with grand-daughters Rebecca Morache of Naples FL and Kiana Morache of Bristow VA.In Rene's memory, please listen and be kind to each other, seek knowledge and understanding, and express your authentic truth. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 19, 2019