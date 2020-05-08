I operated a home remodeling business in Windsor Ct. for 38 years and made a very comfortable living. Every carpentry skill I used in my trade I learned from my brother Rene.

In 1965 I was working at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford Ct. as an Emergency Room Aide. At that time Rene and our dad were building custom homes and had two under construction in August of that year. On a warm sunny weekend our father suffered a tragic injury while diving into a swimming pool at our sister Pat's home in Windsor. An ambulance was called and Dad was rushed to the Emergency Room at St Francis Hospital. Learning from my sister that Dad had been hurt I rushed to the Hospital not knowing the extent of his injury. In one of the treatment rooms, our Dad, still clad in his swimsuit, tan and muscular, lay lifeless on a hospital gurney with our mother at his side.

After the ordeal of a funeral and burial and grieving, came the reality that there was a business to run, contracts to fulfill and homes to complete.

Rene at the young age of 26 and grieving the death of our father was faced with the massive responsibility of completing two homes under construction. For him every aspect of returning to these job sites was a jarring reminder that Dad was gone and they were no longer a father and son team. Now he had to forge ahead and take over R.A. Devin & Son.

Rene needed help so I left my job at St. Francis to join him in this task.

At age 18 I had learned some skills working with my father and Rene on weekends but I was still pretty "green" as they say. Rene patiently and generously taught me how to layout and cut rafters that would meet perfectly at the ridge. He taught me how to build a set of stairs that ran floor to floor with no variation. With no "pre-hung doors back then, hinges had to cut in by hand with hammer an chisel and fitted perfectly. Lock sets had to bored and mortised in by hand so that doors would close with that satisfying "click-clunk". All of this I learned from my brother Rene.

When I built my home at the shore in Rhode Island in 2004, I applied a cedar shingle siding. The shingling hatchet that I used to hand shape each corner was used by Rene to teach me many years ago how to create the water tight corners. I thought of him each time I shaved every corner.

These are the skills I learner from my brother Rene. Valuable and extremely gratifying skills.

I have a way to recall the memories of my father, my mother, my sisters Rita and Pat.

With my brother Rene all I need to do is take a piece of wood and a sharp hand tool. When I touch that tool to that piece of wood, Rene's hand touches mine, guiding it at just the right angle, with just the right pressure, and he is alive in me at that moment. He is alive in my hands and in my heart.

Thank you Rene for everything you taught me. I love and miss you. Your little brother David



DAVID DEVIN

Brother