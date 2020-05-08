Rene Oscar Devin, 82 of Hudson, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy Anne Devin (of 62 years). Rene was born April 12, 1938 in Windsor, CT of the late Rene A. Devin and Rita Devin (Gagnon). He was one of six children: the late Rita Henry of Lady Lake, FL, the late Patricia Wittenzellner of Dunnellon, FL, Nancy Morgan of Ventura, CA, Frederic Devin of Lorida, FL and David Devin of Charlestown, RI. As a teenager Rene joined his father's custom home building business, R. A. Devin and Son. Together they built many beautiful custom homes in Windsor and surrounding towns in Connecticut. Rene was a talented carpenter, woodworker, artist, photographer, and musician. He was also an avid boater and fisherman who enjoyed sunny days on Long Island Sound and the Connecticut River on "Serene" his beautiful fishing yacht. Rene is survived by his devoted children: Rene Devin and his wife Kelly of Seminole, FL, Jeffrey Devin and his wife Jennifer of Hudson, FL, Kyle Devin and his wife Debbie of Somerville, CT, Theresa Regan and her husband Daniel of East Windsor, CT, and Jason Devin of West Hartford, CT. He was the loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Services will be held privately given circumstances, but a public celebration of life will be held at a later date when possible. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice Foundation of American or cause of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 8, 2020.