Rene O. Devin
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rene Oscar Devin, 82 of Hudson, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy Anne Devin (of 62 years). Rene was born April 12, 1938 in Windsor, CT of the late Rene A. Devin and Rita Devin (Gagnon). He was one of six children: the late Rita Henry of Lady Lake, FL, the late Patricia Wittenzellner of Dunnellon, FL, Nancy Morgan of Ventura, CA, Frederic Devin of Lorida, FL and David Devin of Charlestown, RI. As a teenager Rene joined his father's custom home building business, R. A. Devin and Son. Together they built many beautiful custom homes in Windsor and surrounding towns in Connecticut. Rene was a talented carpenter, woodworker, artist, photographer, and musician. He was also an avid boater and fisherman who enjoyed sunny days on Long Island Sound and the Connecticut River on "Serene" his beautiful fishing yacht. Rene is survived by his devoted children: Rene Devin and his wife Kelly of Seminole, FL, Jeffrey Devin and his wife Jennifer of Hudson, FL, Kyle Devin and his wife Debbie of Somerville, CT, Theresa Regan and her husband Daniel of East Windsor, CT, and Jason Devin of West Hartford, CT. He was the loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Services will be held privately given circumstances, but a public celebration of life will be held at a later date when possible. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice Foundation of American or cause of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 8, 2020
Dottie and family: May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Also, want to add what great memories we have here on Devin Way in Windsor which is named after your family. I met Rene's mother, Rita, on the corner 43 years ago. He lives on here with the house he built and the namesake of the street. With Sympathy, The Miklos Family
Edward Miklos
Neighbor
May 8, 2020
David and Sally with Dot and Rene. Lunch on the Gulf. Beautiful day.
I operated a home remodeling business in Windsor Ct. for 38 years and made a very comfortable living. Every carpentry skill I used in my trade I learned from my brother Rene.
In 1965 I was working at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford Ct. as an Emergency Room Aide. At that time Rene and our dad were building custom homes and had two under construction in August of that year. On a warm sunny weekend our father suffered a tragic injury while diving into a swimming pool at our sister Pat's home in Windsor. An ambulance was called and Dad was rushed to the Emergency Room at St Francis Hospital. Learning from my sister that Dad had been hurt I rushed to the Hospital not knowing the extent of his injury. In one of the treatment rooms, our Dad, still clad in his swimsuit, tan and muscular, lay lifeless on a hospital gurney with our mother at his side.
After the ordeal of a funeral and burial and grieving, came the reality that there was a business to run, contracts to fulfill and homes to complete.
Rene at the young age of 26 and grieving the death of our father was faced with the massive responsibility of completing two homes under construction. For him every aspect of returning to these job sites was a jarring reminder that Dad was gone and they were no longer a father and son team. Now he had to forge ahead and take over R.A. Devin & Son.
Rene needed help so I left my job at St. Francis to join him in this task.
At age 18 I had learned some skills working with my father and Rene on weekends but I was still pretty "green" as they say. Rene patiently and generously taught me how to layout and cut rafters that would meet perfectly at the ridge. He taught me how to build a set of stairs that ran floor to floor with no variation. With no "pre-hung doors back then, hinges had to cut in by hand with hammer an chisel and fitted perfectly. Lock sets had to bored and mortised in by hand so that doors would close with that satisfying "click-clunk". All of this I learned from my brother Rene.
When I built my home at the shore in Rhode Island in 2004, I applied a cedar shingle siding. The shingling hatchet that I used to hand shape each corner was used by Rene to teach me many years ago how to create the water tight corners. I thought of him each time I shaved every corner.
These are the skills I learner from my brother Rene. Valuable and extremely gratifying skills.
I have a way to recall the memories of my father, my mother, my sisters Rita and Pat.
With my brother Rene all I need to do is take a piece of wood and a sharp hand tool. When I touch that tool to that piece of wood, Rene's hand touches mine, guiding it at just the right angle, with just the right pressure, and he is alive in me at that moment. He is alive in my hands and in my heart.
Thank you Rene for everything you taught me. I love and miss you. Your little brother David
DAVID DEVIN
Brother
May 7, 2020
I have many funny and fond memories of Mr. Devin. To start - he Let Jay build a skateboard park in his driveway! Jason, myself and many others spent hours clacking around on Devin Way in Windsor - it was the hub of the community of skaters in the neighborhood! He supported many of Jays interests along with those of his close friends, including band practices and making tons of racket as we learned to explore our creative energies ... not many Dads out there could handle that! Even when he reached his limit it always ended in a stern yet strangely encouraging all right, all right. We usually abided by his wishes, as we knew he was being generous with his patience. His legacy will live on in his family. Much love to you Mrs. Devin, Jason & all of the siblings; your husband & father will always be remembered fondly in my heart.

With love & sympathy,

Scott Glowa
Scott Glowa
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved