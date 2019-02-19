Home

Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Liberty Christian Center
23 Vine St.
Hartford, CT
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Liberty Christian Center
23 Vine St.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Renee A. Clark Obituary
Renee A. Clark, 67, born on February 1, 1952, passed away on Wednesday, February 13,2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond H.J. Clark Jr. She is survived by her sons, Raymond H.J. Clark III, Joseph Burke, Linwood Burke and his wife Tania, and Mikhail Buchanan; and two daughters, LaTesha Q. Clark and Sharonda Rowell and her husband, Cory Rowell. She is also survived by her sister, Judith Thompson; and her "bestest" friend and godmother of Raymond, Hathor Dell. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, 11 a.m.-12 Noon, followed by a Homegoing Service at 12 Noon, at Liberty Christian Center, 23 Vine St., Hartford. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the family. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 19, 2019
