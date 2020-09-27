Renee Phillips of East Hartford, Ct. died suddenly at Hartford Hospital on Sept. 14, 2020 with her husband Mark at her side.Renee was born Jan.28 1957, in Olean Ny. and was raised in Menomonie Wi. where she attended school and graduated college at U.W.Eau Claire WI. working for many years at U.W.Stout in the library dept a job she enjoyed for the ' love of books' after marriage she continued working at Quinnipiac university in Hamden Ct. where she loved her job , fellow employees and her students. In addition to her loving husband Mark, renee is survived by her son Hassan Hijleh of Minneapolis Mn. whom she was so proud of and loved very much. Her father Smith Crusen , mom 'Ida Crusen' predeceased , her brother William Crusen and wife Betty of Menomonie Wi. along with sister Linda Ryan of Eau Claire Wi. also many nieces and nephews. Renee loved life and books, architecture, and sewing to name a few. But most of all she loved her god Jehovah and sharing the promises from the Bible of a time with no sickness or death and of course welcoming back loved ones in the promised resurrection.Renee will be missed by all that knew her. There will be no calling hours and a private service



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store