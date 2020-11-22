Rennie E. "Rhino" Bournique, 81, of South Windsor, beloved husband for 58 years to Shirley (Skrzypiec) Bournique passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from complications of Myasthenia Gravis. Rennie was born in Torrington, CT son of the late Ernest & Helen (Ristau) Bournique. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his son Kevin Bournique Sr. and three brothers Donald, James and Kenneth. He was a veteran of the US. Air Force. Prior to his retirement "Rhino" as everyone knew him as, was employed as a mechanic with Hamilton Standard, Division of U.T.C. for over 33 years. He retired to Myrtle Beach, SC. After 13 years he relocated to the Orlando, FL area until this past June when returning to CT. He loved sitting outdoors in the sun reading his newspapers, doing word search puzzles while listening to his music and the ballgames. Another passion of his was fishing and feeding the ducks, of which his favorite was waddles. Even more, he loved sharing life with Shirley, spending time with his children and especially spoiling his grandchildren. Taking them to the beach swimming, fishing, bike riding and going on golf cart rides. In addition to his beloved Shirley, he leaves his three children Glenn Bournique and his wife Teresa of East Granby, Jeffrey Bournique and his wife Cheryl of Wallingford and Nancy Ogren and her husband Jeffrey of Vernon. His six loving and special grandchildren Rachel, Brian, Jenny, Tabitha, Hunter and Kevin Jr. and several nieces/nephews and their families. Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 1707 N. Randall Road, Suite 200, Elgin, IL., 60123 or online at https:myasthenia.org/Get-Involved/Donating.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com