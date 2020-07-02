Reno R. Dufour, 90, passed away on June 27, 2020 at Vernon Manor Healthcare Center after a lengthy illness. He was born in St. Agatha, ME on January 25, 1930 to the late Arthur Dufour and Alexina (Paradis) Dufour. After moving to Massachusetts in 1942, he attended Central Catholic High School and graduated in 1948. He then went on to study at Boston College before joining the Air Force during the Korean War. After this, he went to Jersey City Medical Center to pursue a career in nursing. Finally, he obtained a Nurse Anesthetist degree from St. Luke's in Pittsfield, MA. He moved to Manchester in 1961 to work at Manchester Memorial Hospital for the Anesthesiology department until his retirement in 1989. Reno was not one to sit still for long, and he began working for the Homedco Value Healthcare and Apria Healthcare performing I.V. Infusions, a job he really loved, developing close relationships to several of his patients. Reno was a very kind, helpful and generous man. He loved fishing and hunting in his native Maine and belonged to the Rockville Fish and Game Club for many years. He also enjoyed his many trips to the casino. After retirement, he and his wife toured some wonderful places in England, Scotland, Hawaii, Aruba, California, and of course, Maine. Besides his wife, Roberta, Reno is survived by two daughters, Catherine Bruno and her husband Andrew of Gilroy, CA; Adrianne Cullins and her husband Shawn of Manchester, CT; a son, David and his wife Tammy of Middletown, CT; and his six grandchildren. Reno is predeceased by his sister, Rina. The family would like to thank everyone at Vernon Manor for their excellent and loving care of Reno, especially Tanya, Bethany, Jessica, Pauline, Judy, Tammy, Lori and Hospice Nurse, Lisa, just to name a few. To honor Reno's wishes, there will be no memorial services. Burial will be private in the East Cemetery at the family's convenience. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101 or the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL, 33607. For an online memorial guestbook, please visit holmeswatkins.com