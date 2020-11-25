Rhoda E. Russak died with family by her side on November 22, 2020 in San Diego, CA at the age of 82. She was born in New Hartford, CT to Eugene & Edna Dorothea Fleming. She grew up in Hartford, CT and graduated Hartford High in 1956. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 30 years, Alex Russak Jr, step daughter Christine Russak from East Hartford, CT, brother Gene Fleming from Willimantic, CT and sister Joan Morin from Preston, CT. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Leiter and brother Colin Fleming and sister in law Sue, children Anthony & Donna Barbagallo, Gail Reeves, and Alison & Ryan Dotters. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Loren, Chandler, Maxwell, Bailey, Brighton and Jase. Rhoda lived most of her life in the greater Hartford area; East Hartford, Manchester and South Windsor. She spent her early years as a server at the Marco Polo restaurant in Manchester, CT. After earning her degree in Social Work from Norwich University she entered a career with the YMCA as an Executive Director. She spent time working at the Arthritis Foundation and she retired from North East Utilities in 2003. After retiring she and husband Alex moved south to Ormond Beach, FL. They traveled the country in their RV with 2 dogs, Casey and Sabbi. Rhoda enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, Tai Chi, and swimming. She moved from Florida to San Diego, CA in 2017 to be closer to family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Rhoda Russak to Sandy Hook Promise https://salsa3.salsalabs.com/o/51101/donate_page/inhonorof