Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda Michelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda Michelson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rhoda Michelson Obituary
Rhoda Michelson of Newington, died on March 21. Born in Hartford on New Year's Day, 1937, she was the loving daughter of the late Julius and Belle (Greenberg) Michelson. She graduated Weaver High School in Hartford, and she worked as a paralegal for Murtha Cullina LLP in Hartford. Rhoda's favorite times were spent with family. She leaves several cousins. The family wishes to thank all the caring staff at Hamilton Heights, Brookdale Chatfield, and the Athena Hospice team for their superb care. Arrangements were entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary of Hartford. Graveside services were held yesterday. Donations in Rhoda's honor can be made to the Beth David Synagogue in West Hartford, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.