Maidie (Wenick) Resnick, 95 years of age, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20. She was the widow of Lester Resnick. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Saul and Edith (Weiner) Wenick. She was predeceased by her son, Yale and her brothers Shael (Snookie) Wenick and Raymond (Booby) Wenick. While diminutive in size, she stood out in a crowd and was loved by all. Maidie was the consummate Jewish mother and "Woman of Valor", and is especially fondly remembered for her Friday night dinners. She led a full and happy life with her many friends. She was the loving mother of Frank (Judy) Resnick of West Hartford and Barbara Resnick (Howard Sollins) of Baltimore, MD. Known by all as Gram, she was the adored grandmother of Scott Resnick, Michael (Maribeth) Resnick, Yael (Elliot) Zweig, Elie (Paige) Sollins, Aliza Sollins, Jake Sollins (Oona Brangam-Snell), and Jesse Resnick (Kim Misiti); and the adoring great-grandmother of Ira and Edie Resnick, Caleb, Leon, and Ronen Zweig, and Naomi and Rafi Sollins. The Resnick family is grateful to The McAuley and its staff for the comfort and care provided to Maidie in her years in residence and especially the love and concern of James Manugas. In compliance with current exigencies, funeral services will be private and there will be no formal Shiva. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Resnick Family Fund at Beth El Temple, 2525 Albany Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117 or the Mandell Jewish Community Center, 335 Bloomfield Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information or to sign the guest book for Maidie, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm
.