Rhoda Rittenband, 81, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Richard Rittenband, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A funeral service will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, October 30 at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd South Windsor followed by burial in Wapping Cemetery, South Windsor. After the funeral family will be returning to Beth and Michael DeLuco's home for Shiva observance. Family and friends are welcomed to their home. They will be receiving visitors for condolences there throughout the week. There will be a Shiva service at the home at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday as well. For online condolences and full obituary please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 29, 2019
