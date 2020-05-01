Rhonda (Berry) Gardner
1962 - 2020
Rhonda Marie (Berry) Gardner, 57, of Higganum, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital, having lost her thirteen year courageous battle with cancer. Born June 1, 1962 in Manchester, she was the daughter of Donald and Janet (Porter) Berry. Rhonda was a graduate of Haddam-Killingworth High School. She was a dedicated and treasured employee of the Middlesex Hospital Emergency Department for eighteen years. She loved her job and her hospital family so very much. Besides her parents, Rhonda is survived by her son, Richard "Nick" Gardner and her daughter, Ashley Eliza Gardner. She also leaves her nephews, Jack Berry, Danny Berry; her sister-in-law, Theresa Berry, and her cousins. Rhonda was predeceased by her brother, Robert Berry and her sister, Roxanne Berry. They will be waiting for her at the Heavenly Gate. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Rhonda's life will be held at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rhonda's memory may be made to a fund set up for her children at Rhonda's Children c/o Liberty Bank, P. O. Box 37, Haddam, CT 06438. To share memories or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
