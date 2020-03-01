Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Apostolic Church of Enfield
1 Shaker Hill Rd
Enfield, CT
Rhonda Lee Mercado


1953 - 2020
Rhonda Lee Mercado Obituary
Rhonda Lee Mercado, 66, of Enfield, beloved wife of Israel Mercado, Sr., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born in Portland, ME on December 27, 1953, she was the daughter of the late George and Priscilla (Wasson) Speziale and grew up in Portland, moving to Connecticut when she was 15. She met and married Israel Mercado in 1977 and they enjoyed 43 wonderful years of marriage. She worked for several communications companies and received her Certificate from the Computer Processing Institute before working as a Nurse's Aide in the home care industry. Helping people was in Rhonda's nature and whatever she did for work or pleasure, it always involved putting others needs before her own. She and her husband were longtime members of the Apostolic Church of Enfield. Besides her husband Israel, she leaves 3 cherished children, Israel Mercado, Jr. of Chicopee, MA, Auria Mercado and Carl Mercado, both of Enfield; 5 grandchildren, Austyn and Marisa Gallagher of Winchester, VA, and Jayda, Cierra, and Maiya Mercado of Enfield; her sister, Linda Phelan of Topsham, ME; her aunt Joyce Carter of FL; and her uncle Robert Wasson of Maine. She was predeceased by her sister, Vicky Marie Speziale. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Apostolic Church of Enfield, 1 Shaker Hill Rd., Enfield. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2020
