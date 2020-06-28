Ricardo Alexander Swift, affectionately known as "Cardo", 63, of Hartford, CT departed this life on Saturday, June 21, 2020. He was born on February 20, 1957 in Camden, NJ to the late Wilbert and Norma (Stephens) Swift. He was the loving and caring partner of Ms. Beryl Hicks. A Drive-Thru Visitation to celebrate his life will take place on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002 from 10:00AM-12:00PM. To leave a message of comfort for the Swift family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.