1935 – 2019Richard A. Edmonston, 83, of Woodstock, CT, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Arlene (Milliard) Edmonston. Born in Asheville, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Ralph T. and Ollie Lou (Jackson) Edmonston.Richard worked for Honeywell in Hartford, CT for 35 years, before retiring at the age of 57. He spent winters in Yankeetown, FL where he volunteered during the development of the Withlacoochee Gulf Preserve. He boated and fished almost daily in the Gulf of Mexico and bicycled along the many trails. He loved to fly both a glider and his Cardinal Cessna airplane.In addition to his wife Arlene, Richard is survived by his son Steven Edmonston and his fiancee Doreen King of Woodstock Valley, CT; his daughters, Patricia Flaherty and her husband Pete of Woodstock, CT; Lisa Wolslegel and her husband Bill of Woodstock Valley, CT; and Laura Peiser and her husband Rudy of Woodstock, CT; his brother "Jack" Edmonston and his wife Marylou of Asheville, North Carolina; as well as 3 grandchildren, Nick and Krista Wolslegel, and Nicole Tomkievich.The family will be receiving family and friends to join them at their home in Woodstock, on Saturday June 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., in a celebration of Richard's life. Services are have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St, Putnam, CT. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Friends of the Withlacoochee Gulf Preserve, by going to their website, www.wgpfl.org. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndvalade.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 21, 2019