Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
104 Church Street
Putnam, CT 06260-1897
(860) 928-7723
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Edmonston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Edmonston

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard A. Edmonston Obituary
1935 – 2019Richard A. Edmonston, 83, of Woodstock, CT, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Arlene (Milliard) Edmonston. Born in Asheville, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Ralph T. and Ollie Lou (Jackson) Edmonston.Richard worked for Honeywell in Hartford, CT for 35 years, before retiring at the age of 57. He spent winters in Yankeetown, FL where he volunteered during the development of the Withlacoochee Gulf Preserve. He boated and fished almost daily in the Gulf of Mexico and bicycled along the many trails. He loved to fly both a glider and his Cardinal Cessna airplane.In addition to his wife Arlene, Richard is survived by his son Steven Edmonston and his fiancee Doreen King of Woodstock Valley, CT; his daughters, Patricia Flaherty and her husband Pete of Woodstock, CT; Lisa Wolslegel and her husband Bill of Woodstock Valley, CT; and Laura Peiser and her husband Rudy of Woodstock, CT; his brother "Jack" Edmonston and his wife Marylou of Asheville, North Carolina; as well as 3 grandchildren, Nick and Krista Wolslegel, and Nicole Tomkievich.The family will be receiving family and friends to join them at their home in Woodstock, on Saturday June 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., in a celebration of Richard's life. Services are have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St, Putnam, CT. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Friends of the Withlacoochee Gulf Preserve, by going to their website, www.wgpfl.org. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndvalade.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
Download Now