Richard A. Hansen, 83 of West Hartford and Niantic passed away peacefully on January 18, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Donald W and Flora (Oudine) Hansen. He was born on January 9, 1936 in Hartford. He is a graduate of Bulkeley High School. He was a Sheet Metal Worker in Local 40, with 60 continuous years of union membership and 31 combined years on Apprenticeship Committee & Board of Trustees. He was a manager for the West Hartford Boys Baseball League (Lions). Dick was an avid Red Sox fan and immensely enjoyed the 2018 Red Sox World Series victory; and was a Patriots fan. Dick loved spending time with his family, going to the beach, and Elizabeth Park. He persevered through many illnesses with "Sisu" a Finnish word meaning faith, strength, determination & tenacity. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Fern (Brodeur) Hansen, daughter Kim (Hansen) Semprebon, son Richard Hansen II, grandchildren: Brian Semprebon, Shannon Semprebon, Kelly Semprebon, Richard Hansen, III, Jenna Hansen, Jack Hansen), brother Warren Hansen and Jane Johnson of Granby, nephew Eric Hansen, and close family friend Dwight Jacobsen. A memorial service to be held at a later date. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019