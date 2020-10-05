Richard A. Klett, 75, of Newington, beloved husband of Maureen (Hogan) Klett, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Born in Hartford on April 18, 1945, he was the son of the late Harold F. and Kathleen (McCaw) Klett and was a proud, lifelong resident of Newington. He graduated from Newington High School in 1963 where he was part of the inaugural NHS football team, a forward on the powerhouse CVC champion basketball program, and involved in student government (President of his junior class and President of the Student Council in his senior year). He was a 1967 graduate of the University of Connecticut, and after graduation was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army, serving as a Captain in Germany and Vietnam. After completing his military service and after a short stint at Aetna Life & Casualty, he joined the Newington Police Department in 1972 and later was named Chief of Police in 1994. During his tenure as chief, he led the department during the Connecticut Lottery shooting in 1998. Upon his retirement in 2001, he accepted the position as Director of Security and Residency for the Newington Board of Education, retiring in July of this year. He was lovingly referred to as "Mr. Newington" for his active support of numerous community endeavors and also because of his license plate "06111". Among his activities, he was a member of the Newington Memorial Day Parade Committee for many years, the Newington Police Alumni Association, member of the champion Office Café Softball team, an avid golfer, a lifelong die-hard NY Yankees fan, Friends of Newington Football, VFW Post 9836, Newington and former member of NVFD Co. #3. Besides his wife of forty-five years, he is survived by his three children: Brian P. Klett and his wife Cathy, K.C. Klett and his wife Michelle, and Colin R. Klett and his fiancée, Lauren Cunningham; the lights of his life, his two granddaughters, Madison and Avery; his sister, Mary Klett Ryan of Rutland, VT; his brother, Michael A. Klett and his wife Janet of Old Saybrook; his wonderful nieces and nephews, who were all close to his heart: Stephen K. Ryan, Mary Kate Whittum, Maura C. Ryan, Chief John M. Klett (Berlin P.D.), Lt. Col. Thomas R. Klett (USAF ret.), Mary-Lou Stoneburner, Lt. Timothy R. Klett (FDNY), Kathleen Gallagher, Kevin P. Klett, Harold L. Klett, Michael D. Klett; and his extended family in the U.S., Ireland and the United Kingdom. He is also survived by his wife's siblings: John D. Hogan III of Vermont, Kathleen H. and Thomas Pignone and Timothy W. and Nancy Hogan, and Kevin J. Hogan of Newington, and Patricia A. and Scott Drugg, of East Wakefield, New Hampshire. He was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, John F. and E. Joyce Klett; his brother, Joseph F. Klett; his brothers-in-law, Thomas C. Ryan, and Daniel M. Hogan; and nephews, Ryan C. Drugg, and Joey DuMouchel. The funeral is Thursday, October 8, 2020, (coincidentally, 10-8 is the N.P.D. radio code for 'I'm clear and available') with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 626 Willard Ave. Newington with a committal service to follow, with military and department honors at West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd. Wethersfield with a drive-by viewing. To his classmates of 1963, the secret of Coventry Lake is still safe. Due to the current health crisis, everyone is asked to please wear a face covering and adhere to the state regulations. For those who would like to honor Rich, please consider signing his petition in support and devotion to our law enforcement professionals at www.change.org/p/save-our-men-and-women-who-wear-blue
or donating to Newington Police Benevolent, 131 Cedar St. Newington, CT 06111. For on-line expressions of sympathy, please visit desopofuneralchapel.com
.