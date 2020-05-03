Richard A. Newth
Richard Allen Newth, 75, of Southbury CT, passed away 4-23-20 after a 7 year battle with leukemia. Richard was born 7-4-44 in Putnam, CT to Paul and Lois (Bosworth) Newth. Richard grew up in Manchester and was a graduate of MHS, after which he attended the Univ. of Hartford, majoring in business. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. He was employed over 40 years in sales for H.P. Koppleman and for his Stateline Chips Franchise. He enjoyed tropical fish, long hikes, ball-room dancing and politics. Richard is survived by his long time partner, Dorothy Tocco of Southbury, his two sons, Richard A. Newth, Jr. of Vernon, and Michael A. Newth of Manchester, his step-daughter Jamie Reale Martin and husband Scott, his grandson Dylan Newth of Manchester, his sister Joyce Hood and her husband Kevin of Manchester, his brother Robert Newth and wife Caroline of Manchester, and his sister Jean Martin of California, and his sister-in-law Diane Newth of West Hartford. He was pre-deceased by his brother Paul Newth Jr. (1997) . Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial at Grove Cemetery, Eastford, CT will be private and scheduled at a later date. To share condolences or a memory with family please visit the guestbook at courant.com/obituaries

Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
