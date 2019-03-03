Services Mulryan Funeral Home 725 Hebron Avenue Glastonbury , CT 06033 (860) 652-4436 Resources More Obituaries for Richard Pancavage Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard A. "Rich" Pancavage

Obituary Condolences Flowers Richard A. Pancavage, 79, Glastonbury, passed away peacefully in his sleep Feb. 27, 2019. His lifelong love and devoted wife, Jackie, was by his side and in the comfort of his home. Born Oct 22, 1939 to the late Anthony Joseph and Florence (DiCioccio) Pancavage. Richard was raised in Hartford and graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1958. He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Johnena "Jackie" Pancavage, sister Virginia "Ginger" Sidway of Rocky Hill and his three sons M. Todd and Melanie Pancavage of Avon, Greg Pancavage and fiancée, Michelle Fisher of Glastonbury and Bradford and Kristin Pancavage of Hebron. Also survived by his seven grandchildren; Sara, Gregory, Tyler, Lauren, Calvin, Luke and Alexis. In his younger days Richard was a talented auto mechanic and was fascinated with cars. He became an avid NASCAR enthusiast and collected model cars, which his grandsons were amazed by. He was also a devoted Red Sox fan and loved to talk about the current Sox season with his 3 sons. Richard especially loved to have his home filled with his family and friends, building a bonus room with bar to accommodate for his growing family. He was a gregarious host: welcoming all into his home. He was usually found laughing with guests as he manned the grill at his many backyard BBQ's, or sitting behind the bar serving his guests. His two most anticipated annual traditions were the gathering of family and friends for a Christmas tree cutting event and the Christmas Eve "Feast of the Seven Fishes". Rich (and Jackie) would spend many summer evenings enjoying their younger two sons on the softball field: Rich was always known for his cooler-ready-in-trunk for any in need and sharing a good recap of the game. Rich's kindhearted nature would never turn down a request for assistance. All whom he loved benefitted by his handyman-know-how, his toolbox, and eagerness to help. His selfless character would never expect, nor accept, anything in return. Rich loved a good setback match, playing many tournaments at the POC and often "claiming" to have won many of these. Richard cherished time visiting with his son's numerous dogs: his "grand-puppies" were another favorite conversation topics. Richard was a very social fellow and leaves behind many friends who will miss his stories, his sweet nature and seeing the laughter in his warm, gentle eyes. Richard shared a rare and beautiful love with his high school sweetheart and took great pride in the home they built and family they shared. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Sabeena Arora and the Congestive Heart Failure team and staff at St Francis Hospital and also the wonderful Athena Hospice team. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday prior to the service from 10:00 am to noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in to: or . For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries