Swaney, Richard A. (AKA: Dickie), 63, of Hartford, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Richard is survived by his father, John Swaney of Newington; his partner Carole Waitkevicv of Hartford; his two sons, Jason Burk of Vernon and Christopher Burk of East Hartford; sisters, Catherine Lounder of Rocky Hill, Judith Fissitte of Newington, twin sister Darlene Nash of Manchester, Janet Hansen of Norwich and Jane Yandow of Melbourne, FL; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Alice (Lyons) Swaney and his brother John Swaney. Dickie was kind hearted and he will be missed. https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/