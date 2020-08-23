1/1
Richard A. Swaney
Swaney, Richard A. (AKA: Dickie), 63, of Hartford, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Richard is survived by his father, John Swaney of Newington; his partner Carole Waitkevicv of Hartford; his two sons, Jason Burk of Vernon and Christopher Burk of East Hartford; sisters, Catherine Lounder of Rocky Hill, Judith Fissitte of Newington, twin sister Darlene Nash of Manchester, Janet Hansen of Norwich and Jane Yandow of Melbourne, FL; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Alice (Lyons) Swaney and his brother John Swaney. Dickie was kind hearted and he will be missed. https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
(860) 223-1043
