Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Richard "Rick" Arthur Westman, 67, of Windsor, CT, beloved husband of 35 years to Judith (Zaremba) Westman, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by his family after a brave five year battle with lung cancer. Born in Cleveland, OH to the late James and Mary Ann (Kundmueller) Westman, Rick was raised in Painesville, OH and has been a Windsor resident for almost 40 years. He attended Ohio Northern University where he was a member of Phi Mu Delta. He worked as an electrical engineer designing power plant control systems for Combustion Engineering (later ABB, Alstom Power, and GE) for 35 years and was known for his intelligence and problem solving. A self-described rebel, Rick was very independent and hard working with a quick wit and sense of humor. He loved to fix things around his home and landscape his yard, occasionally helping the neighbors with their projects as well. He had a passion for gourmet cooking, enjoyed crossword puzzles, classic rock and roll, playing the guitar, hiking, bicycling, skiing, watching NASCAR races and UCONN basketball, but his true passion was his family, who will miss him dearly. Besides his wife Judith of Windsor, he is survived by his daughters, Victoria Westman and her wife Deb McGuffey of New York, NY, Jacqueline Fenton and her husband Daniel of Elizabethtown, PA; his brother Tim Westman and his wife Lisa of Painesville, OH; his sisters, Laurie Rieman and her husband Tom of Memphis, TN, Ginger Keim and her husband Al of Delaware, OH; many nieces and nephews; and his favorite buddy and dog, Coco. His family will receive friends at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor on Friday, January 31 from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM which will include an informal time of sharing. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to the lung cancer . For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 26, 2020
