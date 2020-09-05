1/1
Richard A. Wnuk
Richard A. Wnuk, a CT native, passed away on August 28, 2020, at his home in Myrtle Beach, SC where he lived for the last year and a half. He was a graduate New Britain High School, the University of Connecticut, and Central Connecticut State University. He was however, proudest of his later studies at Holy Apostles College (Seminary). Richard had a reputation for excellence throughout a 29 year career in state government. Beginning in 1963, he worked for the Connecticut Departments of Labor and Corrections, Community Colleges Board of Trustees, and as Director of Admissions for the Greater Hartford Community College. He served as Deputy Commissioner then Personnel Director and Administrator for the Department of Administrative Services until his retirement in 1992. Following his retirement from state service, he embarked on a career of his first love - education. He taught at Sacred Heart School in New Britain, CT where four generations of his family attended. He even had the opportunity of teaching two of his grandchildren. After a second retirement, Rich returned to teaching at St. Stanislaus in Meriden, CT where he retired for the last time, as principal. On teaching, Richard fondly remarked, "I never made so little money and had so much fun." Richard loved being a Catechist and ministering/visiting the Hospital of Special Care in New Britain. He was also a Parish Trustee and President of his Parish's Home and School Association. He served as Treasurer of the Greater Hartford Community College Foundation and served on Boards for the Connecticut Talent Assistance Cooperative and Connecticut Cerebral Palsy Association. And he was recognized by the Connecticut Prison Association for eight years as a volunteer sponsor. Richard is survived by his wife, Mary Patricia (Pat) Wnuk, of Myrtle Beach, SC; his four daughters: Deborah (Kaz) Makowski; Donna (Jack) Cupka, Diane (Gino) Zimmitti and Denise (Don) Parkhouse. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren: Alexis (Dustin) and Lauren, Frank (Catherine) and Bailey, Annie, Laura, Paige, Holly, and Brittany as well as his great-grandchildren Addison, Zachary, Owen and Aidan. He was predeceased by his parents Edward J. and Jenny Wnuk and his sister, Lorraine Kettledon. Many years ago, as part of a workshop at Mercy Center in Madison, CT, Rich was asked what he would like on his tombstone. He wrote, "He lived his life so his soul would be with God." We his family believe he did and is. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 8 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery immediately following the Mass. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name may be made to Sacred Heart School/Parish, 158 Broad Street, New Britain, CT 06053. To share a message of sympathy with his family, please visit www.duksa.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
SEP
8
Burial
Sacred Heart Cemetery
