Richard Abecunas

Rick and I were classmates and graduated from St Vincents Hospital School of Nurse Anesthesia class of 1978.
An excellent , dedicated ,hard working CRNA and great guy as well as classmate.
Blessings and comfort to you , your loved ones and the many lives you touched and saved in your 77 short years.
Of Medfield, MA, passed away unexpectedly on June 6 at the age of 67. Born in New Britain, CT, he was the son of the late Victor Abecunas and Joan Carlson. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Jean Nizinkirck, son Lee, daughter Cara, and his dog Missy. Richard is also survived by his siblings Sandi Kastner (husband Ray) of Southington, CT, brother David Abecunas (wife Roseanne) of Telford, PA, siblings-in-law Gail Ann, Janice, and Doug Nizinkirck (wife Barbara) of Troy, NY, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and many friends. He graduated Saint Vincent's School of Anesthesia in 1978 with honors as a CRNA. Having more than 42 years of diverse experience, Richard was affiliated with Milford Regional Medical Center, Atlantic Anesthesia, and Newton-Wellesley Hospital. At work, Richard was an avid environmentalist reminding people to recycle and setting up collection bins. Richard cared deeply about the Medfield community and spent countless hours supporting the Medfield Music Association, Boy Scouts, Green Street and Dale Street playgrounds, and All Night Graduation Party. In 2013, he was nominated for the Medfield Foundation Volunteer of the Year Award for his various efforts raising funds for the Lowell Mason House. He also fed the homeless through the United Church of Christ soup kitchen. His favorite pastimes included cooking, biking, hiking, skiing, and most recently golfing. A Celebration of Richard's Life will be held at a later date. To send a message of condolence, please visit robertsmitchellcaruso.com. Donations in Richard's memory may be made to Best Friends, http://support.bestfriends.org/goto/RichardAbecunas
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.