Richard Abric Obituary
Richard Abric, 63, of Bristol, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at his home.Born August 18, 1955 in Bridgeport he was the son of the late Robert and Helena (Kelder) Abric.Richard was a Controller and CFO for several local banks until his retirement. He was a watch, clock and coin collector and restored and listened to vintage radios. He had a love for music and filmHe was the loving father of Lauren Abric and fiancé William Tolli of Plainville and Steven Abric and wife Lauren of Northbridge, MA; his beloved granddaughter, Charlotte and a nephew Robert Abric III. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Abric II and a nephew Michael Abric.Services for Richard are private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 21, 2019
