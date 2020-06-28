Richard Allen Nowak Sr.
1956 - 2020
Richard Allen Nowak, Sr. 64 beloved husband of Karen (Kachnowski) Nowak, of Manchester passed away suddenly on June 24, 2020 on his way home from work. He was born May 18, 1956 in Hartford son of the late Leonard Stanley & Luella Marjorie (Armstrong) Nowak. Rich was raised in East Hartford Graduating from East Hartford High School. He was a Machinist Leadman for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Middletown & East Hartford for over 46 years and enjoyed vacationing at their family home at Point O' Woods in Old Lyme. He was a pet and animal lover having numerous cats and dogs. Along with his beloved wife Karen he is survived by his two children Richard A. Nowak, Jr. and his fiancé Blake Balathunis of Ellington, his daughter Kristine Nowak of Manchester, a sister Susan (Nowak) Gompper and her husband Michael of Manchester, brother in law Theodore Kachnowski of Jay Peak, VT, nieces, nephews and their families, Jennifer Overstreet and her children Nicholas & Janayah of Manchester, Daniel & Lydia Gompper and their children Levi & Benjamin of Columbia and Clinton & Natalie Kachnowski and their daughter Charlotte of Colorado Springs, CO. Rich also leaves behind his beloved dog Buffy, and cats Mango, Kit Kat & Snickers. Besides both parents he was also predeceased by his brother in law Steven Kachnowski. Funeral services will be Wednesday July 1st at 1pm in St. James Cemetery, 360 Broad St., Manchester. Family and friends are invited Wednesday, prior to the graveside service from 11am – 12:45 pm to the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St. Manchester. For condolences online please visit: www.tierneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
11:00 - 12:45 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
JUL
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. James Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
