Yes, Dick Lagasse was the consulate craftsman and management professional. He managed a newly created department when I came to work forDick and he knew how to get an organization work together and control the expectations of our internal clients so that all parties were on the same page.





And confidence was another attribute that Dick exuded: confidence. Dick knew what he was doing which is a prerequisite for confidence. But there was more there, too. He just knew he was on the winning side and that he had the people on his side to be successful.



Our warm regards and deepest condolences.



Fondly. Jds and Linda Barker



Jud Barker

Coworker