Richard Andrew Burr
1946 - 2020
Richard Andrew Burr, 74, of East Hartford, husband of Sandra (Reid) Burr, passed away peacefully September 4, 2020. He was born August 31, 1946 in Concord, MA, the son of the late Kenneth and Jean (Mitchell) Burr. Richard served in the Vietnam War between 1964-1968 as a proud U.S Marine. After returning home to Providence, RI, he graduated from Bryant University and worked as a bank manager. He moved to Connecticut where he was an avid softball player and longtime New York Yankee and Dallas Cowboy fan. Richard loved listening to and collecting music, coaching soccer and basketball teams and was his daughter, Emily's, biggest supporter throughout her sports career. In addition to his wife, Sandra, Richard is survived by a daughter, Emily Burr of East Hartford, CT; aunt, Eloise Osborne, of Sunapee, NH; three cousins, Sherry and Judy both from NH, and Marsha of RI. He was predeceased by his step mother Beverly Burr. There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00am at the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Ln. Middletown, CT. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.holmeswatkins.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
