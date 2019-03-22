BRADY, RICHARD B., 79, beloved husband of Irene T. Brady, passed away due to complications of lung cancer on March 18th. Dick was the son of John F. and Gertrude (Clifford) Brady, and was born on August 15, 1939 in Hartford, Connecticut. A life-long resident of West Hartford, he was a man of strong faith in God and known for his humor. He loved golfing, fishing and boating and summers at Old Lyme Shores. A humble man and wonderful storyteller, he loved to ignite the imagination of others, including young children with his story of the "green hand." Dick is survived by: his wife of 54 years, Irene; his sister, Gillian Hollister and her husband, Bob; his Four Bouys (the fond name of his boat): Christopher, Patrick, Peter and Kevin, and their spouses and significant others; and his four grandchildren he adored, Ryan, Caitlyn, Kathryn and Ayn, as well as many nieces and nephews. Dick was predeceased by his brother, Jack, and is survived by Jack's wife Cathy. Friends may call at Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, on Sunday, March 24th from 2 pm until 5 pm. A Mass will be held on Monday, March 25th at 10 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 872 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, CT 06119, followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery, 200 Whitman Avenue, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations In Memory of Richard B. Brady may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital at the St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center (www.saintfrancisdonor.com) or the ( ). Online expressions of sympathy at www.molloyfuneralhome.com. And, as Dick would say, "See ya around the globe." Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary