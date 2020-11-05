Richard "Dick" B. Brown, Sr., 90, passed away at The Bridges at Warwick where he'd been living since December of 2016. He was born in Hartford in April of 1930, to the late Robert and Margaret (Root) Brown. Richard served in the United States Navy as a Boatswain's Mate Third Class during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1952. In 1953 he met and married Beulah (Thomas) where they lived in Manchester, CT, Lakeland FL and then finally settling in East Hartford CT. In 2006 he decided to move to Bucks County to be closer to his daughters and grandchildren. He worked most of his career in the milk business starting out as a milkman delivering milk door to door and prior to his retirement as a night-shift supervisor with Sealtest in Hartford CT. Richard loved sports, especially basketball, where he was a huge fan of the Women's UConn Huskies and more recently Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Richard is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sheery and Lloyd Lochstoer and two granddaughters, Kari Anna and AneLisa of Furlong PA and his brother, William Brown and sister-in-law Cheryl of West Palm Beach FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 46 years, both his sons Robert and Richard, his eldest daughter Charlotte Wilson and his grandson Nikolaus John Lochstoer. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be sent to Ascend Hospice, 108 Cowpath Road Unit 3 & 4, Lansdale PA 19446.



