Richard (Dick) Bross Decker, 74, of South Windsor, CT passed away on February 15 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the husband to Evelyn Decker. They shared 34 years of marriage together, 39 years in total. Born in Melrose, MA he was the son of Lucile and N Bross Decker. He graduated from Bethany College in West Virginia. He became a literature teacher for some years, was then employed by Travelers insurance before settling into his loved career as a Real Estate Agent/Broker. Dick spent more than 40 years in this role and built a network of beloved friends from his peers and customers. He enjoyed rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and constant jokes. He is survived by his wife Evelyn, son Jason Decker (Sonia) of VA, son Patrick Decker (Annalis) of CT, and daughter Shayla Bonner of CT. Grandchildren Alicia Decker-Hylton, Patrick JR, and Niccolino, and great grand children Xavier, Christian, and Cassandra. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Tracy Decker and Charlie Decker. He requested not to have a funeral service, instead please join our family in a celebration of his life to take place on March 3, 2019 at 4:00 pm, at the Machinist Hall, 357 Main St., East Hartford, CT. Memorial donations may be made to Evelyn Decker – 705 Summer Hill Drive, South Windsor, CT. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019