Richard B. Uterstaedt Jr.


1962 - 2020
On Thursday, February 20, 2020, Richard B. Uterstaedt, Jr., 57, passed away unexpectedly at the Hospital of Central Connecticut after a brief illness. Born in New Britain on July 27, 1962 he was the son of Barbara (Bochenek) Uterstaedt and the late Richard B. Uterstaedt. He was a devoted caregiver to his mother and in his free time was a motorcycle and motorsports enthusiast. Besides his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Robin Bogda and her husband Paul of Colchester, Nancy McMahon and her husband Sean of Newington, and 3 nieces, 1 nephew & many cousins. All services are private and are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. To share a memory with the Uterstaedts, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2020
