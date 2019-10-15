Home

Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 S. Main Street
Plantsville, CT
Richard Belanger, 82, of Wells Maine, passed away peacefully after bravely battling cancer on Tuesday October 8, 2019 in York Hospital, York Maine. Born in Caribou, Maine, to Francois & Josephine (Sanfacon)Belanger, he was a resident of Southington CT before moving to Maine in 1992. Richard proudly served in the US Army and retired from Devoe Paints in Waterbury, CT before becoming co-owner of the Black Swan Tavern in Ogunquit, Maine. Richard loved spending time with his friends, traveling & attending the theatre. He was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in Wells, ME. Richard is survived by his husband, Joseph Acquaviva and brothers Joel of Glastonbury, Ct and Walter of Southington, CT, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews and close friends. He was predeceased by 15 siblings. Memorial services will be held October 28, 2019 at 10am at Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main Street Plantsville, CT 06479. A memorial service will be held in Wells Maine at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market Street, North Berwick, ME Condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com Memorial Donations may be made to the York Hospital, 3 Loving Kindness Way, York, ME 03909
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 15, 2019
