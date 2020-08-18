1/1
Richard Benjamin Laschever
Richard Benjamin Laschever, 91, of Bloomfield, formerly of West Hartford, died August 13, 2020. He was the husband of Estelle (Weinman) Laschever. Born in Hartford, the son of Abraham and Ida (Seltzer) Laschever, he graduated from Weaver High School and later received a degree from the UCONN School of Pharmacy. He served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps in the 50's and then attained a Law Degree from the Cornell University School of Law in 1955. He had a generalized practice of law in East Hartford for forty years. He was a past President of Temple Beth Tefilah in East Hartford, in the 1970's. He was also a founding member and served on the Board of PLAN in Hartford. He was the Hartford Representative for Trees in Israel in the 80's. Besides his wife Estelle, he leaves his son, Bram Laschever of West Hartford, his daughters and their families, Rebecca Swett, Vern Swett and grandson Jordan of Ohio, formerly of CT, and Rachel Movitz, Graham Movitz and grandson, Jacob of MA. Richard was predeceased by their son, Kenneth. The family had a private graveside funeral service with Rabbi Michael Pincus officiating and with full military honors on Monday, August 17. For the kind care and assistance that Richard received during his illness, our family expresses heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff at the Duncaster Caleb Hitchcock Healthcare Center in Bloomfield and the Farmington Valley Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Duncaster Foundation, 40 Loeffler Rd., Bloomfield, Ct., 06002. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 18, 2020.
August 18, 2020
Thank you Richard for the legal help you gave at the most difficult moment in my life at that time. You over the years I knew you through my brother Greg were kind and caring. You reached out on many occasions to offer professional as well as personal information asking nothing in return. Thank you for your kindness. RIP

