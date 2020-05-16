On Wednesday, May 14th, Richard C. Dunn, Jr., 70, was called to eternal life peacefully surrounded by the love his family at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on May 11, 1950, he was the son of the late Richard C. Dunn, Sr. and Lorraine (Oppelt) Dunn. He served our country with pride in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He lived in Newington many years where he was a member of VFW Post 511, before setting in Rocky Hill in 2014. Prior to retirement, he was employed with Aetna and Xerox within their mail services departments, giving many years of dedicated service.Left to honor and cherish his memory are his beloved wife Madeline (Chasse) Dunn, a brother Kenneth Dunn and his wife Susan of Mashpee, MA, his sisters Nancy Keehner and husband William of Rocky Hill & Beverly Proulx of Newington and several nieces and nephews. All services are private and under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Donations may be made to the donor's choice in Richards's memory. To share a memory or words of comfort with his family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 16, 2020.