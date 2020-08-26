1/1
Richard C. Evonsion
1964 - 2020
Richard Carl Evonsion, 55, of Concord, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Wilkinson Funeral Home from 1:00-3:00 pm and again from 6:00-8:00 pm, with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Richard was born on November 2, 1964 in Granby, CT to Ray Evonsion and Marie Davies Evonsion. He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pattie" Harding Evonsion; sons, Cody Evonsion and wife, Allison, Cole Evonsion and wife, Dakota; daughter, Cassadi Evonsion; father, Ray Evonsion and wife, Ruth Ann; mother, Marie Sharkey; sister, Lynn Leaver and husband, Chris; step-children, Jared Monti and wife, Harleigh, Marisa Mehall and Danny Goff, Scott Mehall and wife, Lauren; grandchildren, Coleten Evonsion, Abel and Memphis Evonsion, Carmela and Mikaela Monti, Mason and Miles Mehall, Lily Goff. Richard worked for many years as a superintendent with Pedulla Excavating in Mooresville. He enjoyed working on classic cars with his sons and taking trips to Charleston with his wife, Pattie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave #100, Charlotte, NC 28207. On-line condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com Wilkinson Funeral Home is assisting the Evonsion family.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 26, 2020.
