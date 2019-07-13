Richard C. Hodyl, 82, of East Hartford, beloved husband for 53 years of Genevieve (Krawiel) Hodyl, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home. Born in Naliboki, Poland on April 30, 1937, son of the late Bernard and Bronislawa (Okulicz) Hodyl, he emigrated to the United States with his parents as a young boy and settled in Hartford. Richard attended SS. Cyril & Methodius School and was a graduate of Hartford Public High School. After high school, he served in the US Army during the Korean War era and after his honorable discharge, he trained as tool and die maker. Richard worked for many years in the manufacturing industry until his retirement in 2001 from Carling Electric Switch in Hartford. Richard loved to play soccer as a young man and enjoyed watching the New Britain Falcons play. He was also an avid UConn Basketball fan and watched both the UConn Men and UConn Women's games. Most of all, Richard enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, tending to the flower and vegetable gardens around his home with his wife, feeding the birds, and taking trips to Ocean Beach in New London to walk along the ocean. Richard was a lover of nature, history, and exercise, but most of all he will be remembered as a family man who especially enjoyed spending time with his wife and daughter. He was a faithful parishioner of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church in Hartford for over 70 years. Besides his wife, he leaves a daughter, Diane Hodyl of Rocky Hill; a nephew, Richard Spadarzewski and his wife Elena of Palm Coast, FL; and two nieces, Barbara Horan and her husband William of Redford, VA, and Irene Plander and her husband Curt of Palm Coast, FL. He was predeceased by a brother, William Hodyl; and a sister, Konstancja T. Spadarzewski. His family will receive friends on Monday, July 15, 4-7 p.m., at the Waszkelewicz South Green Memorial Home, 43 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford. Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, July 16, 9 a.m., at the Waszkelewicz South Green Memorial Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Hartford. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Memorial donations may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 55 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 13, 2019