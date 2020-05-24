Richard "Hutch" Hutchings passed peacefully in his home on May 15, 2020 in Pawleys Island, SC. He was 67 years old. Hutch was born in Hartford, Connecticut to Ralph Hutchings and Ada (Hartfield) Hutchings. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor's degree from CCSU. He retired from the State of Connecticut where he was a Correctional Treatment Officer. Hutch was a long-time resident of East Hartford, Connecticut where he enjoyed participating in softball, darts and bowling leagues. He was an avid motorcycle rider and NASCAR fan. Hutch was a great family man who loved a good party and being surrounded by family and friends. Ricky and his wife have enjoyed their retirement in Pawley's Island, South Carolina. Hutch is survived by his wife Joan Hutchings, daughter Michelle Bozio, son David Hutchings (Stephanie), daughter Cathy Tayor, step daughter Tara Squier (Ray); grandchildren Luke, Matthew, Alanah, Delaney, Colton, Braxton, Brinlee, Billy, Stephen,Taylor, Jimmy, Lanah, and Deven; siblings Peter (Barbara), Paul (Dorothy) and Cheryl; nieces Shelby and Tracy; several beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and his first wife Nancy. There will be a private family memorial, at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating in Hutch's name to the Alzheimer's Association. Please go to www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com to leave remembrances.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.