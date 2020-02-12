Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
1655 Main St
Newington, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard McComb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. McComb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. McComb, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of the late Lilly (Johnson) McComb for 64 years. Born in East Haven, son of the late Jerry and Lena (Reim) McComb, he was a 60 year resident of Newington. Richard served in the Signal Corps division of the Army and had a long career as an electrical engineer. He was an avid gardener and also enjoyed fixing things in his workshop. Richard enjoyed his visits to his lake house in Woodstock and cruising around the lake in his boat. He was a member of Sequin-Level No. 140 A.F. & A.M. in Newington. He leaves his three children Stephen McComb and his wife Patricia, Sharon Wells and her husband Michael and Diane Durant and her husband Robert and his seven grandchildren Tim McComb and his wife Lindsey, Patrick McComb and his wife Kate, Justine Johnson, Christopher Wells and his wife Jennifer, Bryan Wells and his fiancee Stephanie, Richard Durant, Katherine Durant and his two great-grandchildren Sophia McComb and Asher McComb. He was predeceased by his sister Shirley McComb and his niece Deborah Dionizio. Relatives and Friends can gather for a Memorial Service Friday, Feb. 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1655 Main St., Newington, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Diabetes Association or Macular Degeneration Association. Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is assisting the family. To share a memory with Richards's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -