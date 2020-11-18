1/1
Richard C. Nicotera
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard C. Nicotera, 77, of Enfield, beloved husband of Jacqueline (Cohutt) Nicotera, died unexpectedly on Thursday (November 12, 2020) at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Richard was born in Bristol on March 10, 1943 and was the only child of the late Joseph and Victoria (Turkowsky) Nicotera. He was raised in Bristol where he graduated from Bristol Eastern High School. He attended Quinnipiac University prior to entering the United States Air Force. He served an honorable career in the Air Force stationed at Bradley Airport retiring as Senior Master Sergeant in 2003. Throughout his life Richard enjoyed many activities including, but not limited to, surfing, tennis and drag-racing. He was a musician who played multiple instruments and was a member of a band called OBG Express. He loved movies, especially war and military movies and was a huge history buff. Most importantly he was an avid fisherman, who took meticulously detailed notes of his fishing explanations. He loved nature and animals. In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by two children: Lisa Nicotera of Los Angeles, CA and Paul Nicotera and wife, Antoinette of Avon; two step-children: Pamela Thompson and husband, Chris Twardowski of Vero Beach, FL, and Lisa Thompson of Maine; two grandchildren: Bryant Chappell and Maggie Twardowski; and several cousins. Funeral services will be held on Thursday (November 19, 2020) at 1 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday between 12 Noon and 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Veterans Legal Center, 114 Orange Ave., Suite 2nd Floor, West Haven, CT 06516. Please visit Richard's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 17, 2020
Richard was a loving soul. He made me laugh. I will miss him terribly.
Jeni Skukowski
Neighbor
November 18, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved