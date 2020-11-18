Richard C. Nicotera, 77, of Enfield, beloved husband of Jacqueline (Cohutt) Nicotera, died unexpectedly on Thursday (November 12, 2020) at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Richard was born in Bristol on March 10, 1943 and was the only child of the late Joseph and Victoria (Turkowsky) Nicotera. He was raised in Bristol where he graduated from Bristol Eastern High School. He attended Quinnipiac University prior to entering the United States Air Force. He served an honorable career in the Air Force stationed at Bradley Airport retiring as Senior Master Sergeant in 2003. Throughout his life Richard enjoyed many activities including, but not limited to, surfing, tennis and drag-racing. He was a musician who played multiple instruments and was a member of a band called OBG Express. He loved movies, especially war and military movies and was a huge history buff. Most importantly he was an avid fisherman, who took meticulously detailed notes of his fishing explanations. He loved nature and animals. In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by two children: Lisa Nicotera of Los Angeles, CA and Paul Nicotera and wife, Antoinette of Avon; two step-children: Pamela Thompson and husband, Chris Twardowski of Vero Beach, FL, and Lisa Thompson of Maine; two grandchildren: Bryant Chappell and Maggie Twardowski; and several cousins. Funeral services will be held on Thursday (November 19, 2020) at 1 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday between 12 Noon and 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Veterans Legal Center, 114 Orange Ave., Suite 2nd Floor, West Haven, CT 06516. Please visit Richard's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
